Texas trucker sentenced for cocaine possession

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Rio Grande City man will spend the next decade in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Adolfo Alvarez III, 40, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei announced. Alvarez pleaded guilty Aug. 28.

The case began June 28 when law enforcement received information about a green tractor-trailer possibly involved in narcotics trafficking. Later that day, Alvarez approached the Border Patrol checkpoint near Falfurrias driving a vehicle matching that description.

When questioned by agents, Alvarez said he was "hauling produce."

During secondary inspection, an x-ray revealed irregularities in the vehicle. Law enforcement searched the tractor-trailer and discovered approximately 40 bundles of cocaine weighing 49.5 kilograms. The packages were wrapped in black tape and hidden beneath the bottom mattress in the sleeper area.

Alvarez will remain in custody pending transfer to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility.

The Drug Enforcement Administration conducted the investigation along with Border Patrol. Assistant U.S. Attorney Zachary Bird prosecuted the case.

