Texas tests voting systems ahead of constitutional amendment election

Texas voters will decide on 17 proposed constitutional amendments in an upcoming statewide election, with election officials conducting mandatory equipment tests to ensure voting systems are functioning properly.

At the Nueces County Elections Office this morning, volunteers participated in testing the computerized voting system. The process focused heavily on verifying the tabulation system that will count actual votes on election day.

"We know prior. Once we tabulate, it's going to come up with the same results. If it does that means the tabulation is working," Nueces County Clerk Kara Sands said.

The testing process involves volunteers casting ballots in a mock election with predetermined results. Officials then compare the tabulated results with the expected outcomes to verify the system's accuracy.

Beyond the 17 constitutional amendments, some communities will have additional local races on their ballots. Robstown residents, for example, will vote for mayor and city council positions.

Early voting begins October 20, with Election Day scheduled for Tuesday, November 4.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!