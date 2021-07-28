Watch
Texas State Museum of Asian Cultures and Education Center welcomes new addition

Posted at 6:04 PM, Jul 28, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new addition is now on display at the Texas State Museum of Asian Cultures and Education Center.

A 6-foot tall, 200 pound Jade statue was unveiled on Wednesday.

'The General' came from Florida and was gifted to the museum, the only type of museum in the state.

"Having this here itself really represents how much we enjoy all of the Asian cultures and how much we love expanding our exhibits to cater to each individual Asian country," said Nicholas Medina, the president of the board of trustees.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo was present as the statue was unveiled.

To learn more about the museum, along with its hours of operation, click here.

