Texas State Aquarium celebrates grand opening for new wildlife center

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Thursday, the Texas State Aquarium celebrated the grand opening of the Port of Corpus Christi Center for Wildlife Rescue.

The opening of the center will help increase the Texas State Aquarium's capacity to respond to different wildlife emergencies. The center boasts a surgical center, veterinary medical equipment and a CAT scan, the only one in Texas specifically designed for medical treatment of wildlife.

The center will also be the largest coastal wildlife rescue center in the state of Texas and in the U.S.

