Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Texas State Aquarium celebrates grand opening for new wildlife center

Texas State Aquarium holds ribbon cutting for wildlife rescue center.
Posted at 6:42 AM, Mar 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-07 07:42:21-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Thursday, the Texas State Aquarium celebrated the grand opening of the Port of Corpus Christi Center for Wildlife Rescue.

The opening of the center will help increase the Texas State Aquarium's capacity to respond to different wildlife emergencies. The center boasts a surgical center, veterinary medical equipment and a CAT scan, the only one in Texas specifically designed for medical treatment of wildlife.

The center will also be the largest coastal wildlife rescue center in the state of Texas and in the U.S.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ELECTION 2022

ELECTION 2022