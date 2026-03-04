Texas SNAP recipients can no longer buy candy or sweetened drinks starting April 1, 2026

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Starting April 1, 2026, Texans who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will no longer be able to use their Lone Star Cards to purchase candy or sweetened drinks, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced.

The new restrictions prohibit SNAP benefits from being used to buy candy, gum or sweetened drinks, including beverages made with water that contain 5 grams or more of added sugar or any amount of artificial sweetener. The restrictions also apply to fruit, raisins, and nuts that have been candied, crystallized, glazed, or coated with chocolate, yogurt, or caramel.

Gov. Greg Abbott said the changes are intended to steer recipients toward healthier food choices.

"Texas is leading the way in aligning SNAP benefits with healthier food options," Abbott said. "By implementing these changes, we encourage better nutrition and ensure this program helps families access nutritional food. I thank the Trump Administration and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission for their work to strengthen this program and better serve Texans."

HHS Executive Commissioner Stephanie Muth also praised the move.

"I thank Gov. Abbott and the Texas Legislature for taking action to improve long-term health outcomes for SNAP recipients," Muth said. "These changes will lead to healthier food choices and support the development of healthy eating habits that last a lifetime."

Last year, Abbott submitted a letter to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service requesting a waiver to prohibit SNAP benefits from being used to purchase sweetened drinks and candy. The 89th Texas Legislature outlined the SNAP purchase restrictions in Senate Bill 379, which Abbott signed into law. The Food and Nutrition Service approved the waiver in August 2025.

HHSC is making Texans aware of the changes through educational materials in local offices, the HHS website and social media. Retailers and other SNAP stakeholders can find resources — including messages, posters and graphics in English and Spanish — to help educate SNAP recipients about the upcoming limitations.

SNAP is a federal program administered by HHSC that provides food assistance to approximately 3.3 million low-income Texans. Benefits allow recipients to purchase foods like fruits and vegetables, meats, cereals, milk, plants and garden seeds.

Texans can visit the SNAP Food Benefits webpage or dial 2-1-1 to learn about SNAP and other programs and services.

