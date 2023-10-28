Texas school districts rally in Austin to push back against proposed TEA changes

AUSTIN, Texas — School leaders from across several Texas school districts were in Austin Friday morning to address concerns they have with the Texas Education Agency.

Back in August, several school districts, including the Kingsville Independent School District, filed a lawsuit against the TEA following the recent changes to the state public school accountability system.

It redesigns state testing, requires higher scores and includes a new accountability system that several school districts say are unreasonable.

On Thursday night, a judge granted a temporary injunction to block the change. Because of this, families now have to wait even longer to see where their child's school ranks in the state.

During Friday's news conference, school leaders, including Kingsville ISD superintendent Dr. Cissy Reynolds-Perez, said the increase is too much of a change and will hurt their scores.

"That is not fair to our students and to our teachers," Reynolds-Perez said. "Kingsville ISD has been in that situation a few years ago when they did in fact receive a failing grade. And we've made significant improvements over the past few years to make sure that was not going to occur again."

More than 100 districts sued the TEA over the changes. The TEA announced it would appeal the lawsuit.