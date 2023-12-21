Texas Rangers investigating after human remains found in Rockport

ROCKPORT, TX — Suspected human remains were discovered near the Aransas Pathway sites in Rockport, Texas Wednesday morning.

According to Aransas County Sheriff, William "Bill" Mills, officials were dispatched to an area in the Ivy Lane Pathway regarding a call from a couple who found human remains along the trail Wednesday morning around 8 a.m.

Texas Rangers arrived on the scene to assist the Fulton Police Department and an autopsy will be conducted on the discovered human remains.

According to Sheriff Mills, the human remains are believed to be Jesse Goodman, a man who went missing from Fulton two and a half years ago.

"The man's truck was found in that proximity about two years ago when he went missing. So that's why we do believe it's him," said Sheriff Bill Mills.

Sheriff Mills said foul play is not suspected, however, officials will know more once an autopsy is completed.

