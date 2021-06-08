Texas legislature avoids outlawing Delta 8 and other THC products

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An up-and-coming pain remedy will remain on Texas shelves.

Delta 8 along with other THC products were to be made illegal with the passage of Texas House Bill 2593. Last week, the provision that would make them illegal was stricken from the voted on legislation.

Delta 8 is a form of THC. Delta 9 is the THC that gives the "high" efect to Marijuana. Delta 8 naturally derives from hemp.

“While not quite as potent as Delta 9, it is another form of THC," said Craig Bethards, owner of the House of Hemp. "There are five to six different forms depending on the plant, but it is one of the forms of THC.”

Delta 8, THC and CBD products are legal because of the 2018 Farm Bill, as well as Texas House Bill 1325.. You can have and use products that have less than .3 percent of THC.

“It provides the entire entourage effect," said Bethards. "If you’re not familiar with the entourage effect, I would encourage you to look it up. It is the combination of the effect of THC and CBD together to work together to do a great job. We’re now in the greatest position in the state of Texas to have a combination of THC and CBD products to help those people.”

The people he's seen Delta 8 help come in all different ages. He says reasons for using Delta 8 can range from issues psychologically to medically.

“Lots of stress," he said. "Lots of stress, especially with this day in age. And honestly a lot of medical ailments. Anything from cancer to PTSD, epilepsy things like that. “

Now a new THC product is taking rise, Delta 10. House of Hemp is stocking their shelves with it as it's another form of THC.

“Now we have Delta 10 and Delta 8," Bethards said. "Delta 10 is another form of THC…It’s another step up slightly different. The effects are slightly different, but it does provide that entourage effect that we spoke of earlier.”

