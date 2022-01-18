Texas Jazz Festival Director Charlie Herschbach dies

A beloved community member in Corpus Christi has died. Organizers of the Texas Jazz Festival announced the death of Charlie Herschbach.

Herschback was on the board of directors for the festival, and devoted more than 20 years to the Texas Jazz Festival Society. The annual Texas Jazz Festival has been around for 60 years.

It was canceled last year due to the pandemic but we're told it will return this year in March.

Details on funeral arrangements for Charlie have still not yet been released, but we'll provide those details as they become available.