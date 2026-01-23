Texas honors Kingsville WWII veteran Pat Ketcham on his 100th birthday

KINGSVILLE, Texas — A Kingsville native who recently celebrated his 100th birthday received special recognition from the state of Texas today for his World War II service and lifetime of dedication to his community.

Texas State Senator Adam Hinojosa presented Pat Ketcham with a proclamation from Governor Greg Abbott at the Naval Air Station in Kingsville.

Ketcham's wife of 80 years, Montie, stood proudly by his side as her high school sweetheart received the honor.

"Well, I feel very proud that he was able to live that long. He's been a good husband and a good citizen," Montie Ketcham said.

Born and raised in Kingsville, Ketcham served in the Pacific Theater during World War II aboard the USS Key as an electrician first class. Surrounded by loved ones, he was honored for a lifetime of service and sacrifice to his country and community.

The ceremony took place at the naval air station, highlighting the connection between Ketcham's military service and the ongoing naval aviation training that continues in his hometown.

