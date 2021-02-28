Menu

Texas Hemp industry facing growing problems

Posted at 8:30 PM, Feb 27, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Saturday at the Emerald Beach Hotel, the Texas Hemp Growers Association met with Coastal Bend farmers to discuss the problems being faced regarding growing hemp in Texas.

Growing hemp is legal in Texas, but growers have learned that here in Texas, growing it outdoors is difficult.
The high heat, soil and high humidity have presented new problems to the growing industry.

The Hemp Growers Association work with farmers to find the best plants for our areas that would result in a healthy crop. "They are working with new strains, and they expect that in about three years to have the outdoor strains that will grow really well in our humidity and our heat here and make some really productive outdoor major industrial size crops possible," said owner of House of Hemp Craig Bethads.

The Hemp Growers Association holds meetings every month in a different area of Texas so they can get a better idea of what problems they're facing.

