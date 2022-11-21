Texas DPS investigating weekend Jim Wells County fatal crash

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two vehicle fatal crash the happened over the weekend in Jim Wells County.

According to a release, the accident happened on Nov. 20, at about 6:44 p.m. on FM-624 east of U.S. Hwy-281.

A black Ford F-150 was traveling east on FM-624 when the vehicle veered onto the westbound lane of travel and crashed head on with a Volvo truck tractor semi-trailer, the release states.

Shortly after the impact, the Ford F-150 caught fire and was fully engulfed in flames.

The release states the driver was burned beyond recognition because of the fire.

The driver of the F-150 will be identified once the next of kin is notified and DPS troopers are still investigating the crash.

This is a developing story.

