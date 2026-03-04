Texas Department of Public Safety launching first Citizens' Academy in Corpus Christi this June

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety Corpus Christi District is launching its first-ever Citizens' Academy, giving local residents an inside look at the agency's programs, services, and daily operations.

The 4-week academy runs from Tuesday, June 2, through Thursday, June 25, at the DPS Corpus Christi District Office at 1922 South Padre Island Drive. Sessions are held on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., totaling 8 sessions over the course of the program.

Enrollment is limited to no more than 20 participants, and each person accepted must commit to attending all 8 sessions.

Participants will learn about DPS's history and the origins of the Texas Rangers, the Texas Highway Patrol, the DPS Criminal Investigations Division, and the agency's crime lab. The curriculum also covers how highway patrol troopers conduct traffic enforcement, perform arrest and control tactics, carry out DWI investigations, apply use-of-force principles, and investigate crashes.

The academy concludes during the week of June 22 with a ride-along in the district, followed by a graduation ceremony on June 25.

DPS leadership said the program is designed to help the public better understand the safety challenges Texans face every day.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old. The application deadline is 5 p.m. on March 31, 2025. Late or incomplete applications will not be considered.

Completed applications may be submitted in person or by email to Staff Sgt. Rob Mallory, DPS Citizen Academy Coordinator, at the district office at 1922 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, Texas 78416, or emailed to harold.mallory@dps.texas.gov.

