NUECES COUNTY, Texas — In 2025, people in Texas spent a huge amount—over $248 million—on OnlyFans for subscriptions, tips, and extra content from creators. That put Texas in second place among all U.S. states for total spending on the app. Even with so many people living here, the average spend was about $79,415 per 10,000 residents, showing that lots of Texans—from big cities to small towns—really use the platform. A new report from OnlyGuider (a search tool for OnlyFans stuff) breaks it all down by county, and some areas stand out big time.

When you look at counties, Harris County (home to Houston) was number one with a massive $43,297,272.73 spent. Dallas County ranked second at $33,756,000.00, and Nueces County ranked 18th at $2,356,218. These top counties show that the largest population areas drive most of the spending, but even mid-sized places like Nueces County are getting in on the action. The report covers all 254 counties in Texas, showing the app is popular across the state.

Overall, OnlyFans made $7.2 billion worldwide in 2025—that's 9% more than the year before—and the U.S. led the pack, with over $2.6 billion from American users. Texas chipped in a big chunk of that national total. OnlyGuider's detailed breakdown helps creators and anyone curious see what's happening right here in the Lone Star State, from Harris County's huge numbers to spots like Nueces County making the top 20 list.

