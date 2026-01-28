Texas aquarium rescues 332 sea turtles during cold snap emergency

The Port of Corpus Christi Center for Wildlife Rescue at the Texas State Aquarium has rescued 332 cold-stunned green sea turtles over three days as frigid temperatures swept through South Texas.

Between January 26 and January 28, the center activated emergency protocols to manage the sea turtle cold-stunning event caused by the recent temperature drop affecting the region.

The cold snap left many sea turtles lethargic and unable to swim in Texas waters. As cold-blooded animals, sea turtles rely on environmental warmth to regulate their body temperature. Without adequate warmth, they become vulnerable to serious health issues, including pneumonia and injuries.

Anticipating the weather event, the aquarium's wildlife rescue and operations teams prepared emergency Aquatic Field Stabilization systems for an expected influx of cold-stunned sea turtles.

Partner organizations worked tirelessly to rescue the affected turtles from frigid waters, transporting them in large moving trucks, vehicles and trailers packed to capacity.

Upon arrival at the center, each sea turtle received thorough assessment and treatment from the aquarium's veterinary team for cold-stunning and related conditions. Based on their health status, some sea turtles were placed in a warming room to recover and regain strength before moving to the aquarium's Aquatic Field Stabilization Systems. Others were transferred directly to the stabilization systems for immediate care.

Sea turtles requiring additional attention will continue to be monitored and treated accordingly.

The aquarium is coordinating with NOAA's Office of Protected Resources and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine an appropriate release date and location for the rescued turtles.

