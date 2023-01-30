Texas A&M University-Kingsville business students provide 3 ways to utilize free tax services this season

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students from the College of Business Administration at Texas A&M University-Kingsville are doing taxes 100% free for taxpayers with under a $66,000 household income.

The Business students offer free tax services to the public through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.

TAMU-K's Business students can help with most personal income tax returns, including those for retirees or those with earned income and child credits.

"The student preparers would also like to assist students who often don't make enough to be required to file but could get some of their withholding back if they do file," Dr. Genevieve Scalan, Associate Professor in the Accounting and Finance Department, said.

Dr. Scalan also said the free tax services apply to International Students here on a F1 Visa.

She also encourages students to take a look at box 2 on their W-2 form, and if there is an amount in the box, they might get a refund even if they are still dependents on their parent's tax returns.

TAMU-K's free tax service provides taxpayers with virtual services, curbside drop-off, or in-person tax preparation.

For virtual or drop-off services, taxpayers can email VITA@tamuk.edu or come to Room 107 in the Business Administration building Mondays and Tuesdays between 4 and 7 p.m. beginning Monday, February 6.

After a taxpayer sends the VITA office an email, they will receive a return email with the information needed and instructions on how to meet with a tax preparer virtually.

If a taxpayer wants to drop off information and return at a later time once their tax return is finalized, they should also email VITA@tamuk.edu to arrange a drop-off time.

"Taxpayers who want to come to the VITA office and provide information in person and leave with a filed return may come to the VITA office on Monday or Tuesday between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. during the filing season," Dr. Scalan said.

The VITA office will be open every Monday and Tuesday until Tuesday, April 18. The VITA office will be closed during Spring Break, March 13 – March 17.

Taxpayers will be assisted on a first-come, first-served basis, with drop-offs accepted for those who don't want to wait.

