Texas A&M University-Kingsville brings farm animals to campus for student stress relief

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Students at Texas A&M University-Kingsville got an unexpected break from their studies today when Mimi's Mini Petting Zoo brought farm animals directly to campus.

The event gave students and faculty the chance to interact with goats, sheep and other animals right in the middle of their busy school day, turning routine academic life into a moment of connection and community building.

Student Esmeralda Gutierrez said the petting zoo experience helps strengthen campus community ties.

"Not only are we connecting what is Kingsville campus but to other outside resources that are available to students and to everyone. It just allows them to find that bridge," Gutierrez said.

The farm animal visit provided students with a welcome respite from their books and coursework, creating opportunities for stress relief and social interaction during the academic day.

