Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi hosts Islander Homecoming 2026: A week of tradition and community

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi (TAMU-CC) is celebrating decades of academic excellence and Islander tradition during Islander Homecoming 2026, taking place February 22-28. The week-long celebration brings together students, faculty, staff, alumni, and the broader Coastal Bend community for a series of spirited events culminating in the beloved Lighting of the "I" ceremony and championship basketball games.

Week of Events

Sunday, February 22 - Homecoming Opening Day Kickoff The festivities begin with the Islanders Baseball team participating in the Kleberg Bank College Classic at Whataburger Field (734 East Port Avenue). The Homecoming Court will host activities and games on the concourse, with official Islander Homecoming schedules and stickers available for attendees.

Monday, February 23 - Faculty Celebration and Court Meet-and-Greet Faculty and staff alumni can attend an exclusive celebration in the Lonestar Ballroom from noon to 3 p.m., featuring special homecoming-themed gifts and Alumni Corner ticket sales. Students and community members can meet the 2026 Homecoming Court at Izzy's Hangout in the University Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, February 24 - City-Wide Bluesday. Tuesday: The celebration extends beyond campus, as the entire Corpus Christi community is encouraged to wear blue in honor of Islander pride. An official city proclamation will be read at 11 a.m. in the Corpus Christi Council Chambers at City Hall (1201 Leopard St.). The day also features a social media contest and the traditional Anchors Aweigh event at Anchor Plaza from 3-6 p.m., including the ceremonial anchor painting and a confetti kickoff at 5 p.m.

Wednesday, February 25 - Faculty Competition and Casino Night The day begins with a Faculty/Staff Break in Dugan Gym (11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.), followed by the highly anticipated Students vs. Faculty/Staff Basketball Game at the Dugan Wellness Center at 7 p.m. The evening concludes with "Islanderino," a James Bond Casino Royale-themed event in the University Center Anchor Ballroom from 9 p.m. to midnight.

Thursday, February 26 - Alumni Reunions and Athletic Competition The Islanders Women's Basketball team faces East Texas A&M Lions at 7 p.m. at the Hilliard Center Arena. Alumni events include the Toast! Reunion Mixer at Bar Under the Sun (8 p.m.) for milestone class reunions, and the Homecoming Alumni Honors Banquet in the University Center Lonestar Ballroom at 7 p.m., featuring the Islander Athletic Hall of Honor inductions.

Friday, February 27 - Lighting of the "I" and Championship Games The week's signature event, the Lighting of the "I," takes place at 5:30 p.m. on East Lawn, bringing the Islander community together in a display of school spirit.

Saturday, February 28

Campus Brunch Tours begin at 8:30 a.m. at Islanders Sandbar & Grill ($15 tickets). The Islander Block Party and Tailgate runs from 2-5 p.m. at Hilliard Center parking lot, leading up to the basketball double-header featuring both women's (1 p.m.) and men's (5:30 p.m.) teams against Northwestern State Demons. The Alumni Corner at the Block Party (Alumni Only) will have a blue and green reunion at the Islander Block Party! It’s the ultimate opportunity to reconnect with classmates and meet fellow Islander alumni. Use this as your chance to catch up with a beloved professor or staff member, introduce your family to old friends, and create brand-new Islander Forever memories you’ll cherish for years! The Alumni Corner is located at the Hilliard Center parking lot, located at 1901 North Shoreline Blvd. Presale tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the link here. Tickets will also be available for $20 the day of the block party.

Community Involvement

"Islander Homecoming represents more than just university tradition—it's a celebration of our deep roots in the Coastal Bend community," said university officials. The week includes multiple opportunities for community participation, from the city-wide blue day to family-friendly activities at the block party.

Tickets for alumni events and the block party are available through the university, with some events requiring advance registration. Campus shuttle service will be extended until 12:30 a.m. on select evenings to accommodate the extended celebration schedule.

For more information about Islander Homecoming 2026 events and ticket purchases, visit the Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi website or contact the Alumni Association.

