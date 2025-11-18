Texas A&M Kingsville hosts open house centered around escape rooms

KINGSVILLE, Texas — It was a day of engineering and escape rooms at Texas A&M University Kingsville on Tuesday.

Around 1500 students gathered at the school for an engineering open house with a twist. Freshmen engineer students presented their escape room projects for the public to try out.

"This is a differentiator because they're learning how to apply all these critical skills," Ivan Luna, an adjunct professor and engineering advisor at TAMUK said. "When you're in industry working in teams, using high-end technology like AI things of that nature."

Escape rooms consist of games and puzzles that participants have to solve to get out of the room. Luna says it's a great way for freshmen students to get ahead in their first year at the school.

