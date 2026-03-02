Texas A&M Corpus Christi wraps up Homecoming with block Party at Hilliard Center

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi brought its Homecoming week to an exciting close on Saturday February 28, hosting a lively block party outside the Hilliard Center.

The celebration capped off a week filled with fun events for students and alumni. The Homecoming Block Party, one of the highlights of the week, welcomed guests with delicious food, energetic music, and a vibrant gathering that showcased the spirit and unity of the Islander community.

Alumni in attendance, like Kimberly Cook, felt the special atmosphere. “Just seeing the camaraderie of the people, the interactions of the different groups—it’s sort of heartfelt for me,” Cook shared.

The festivities didn’t end with the party. The block party served as the perfect lead-in to an exciting basketball doubleheader, with the Islanders men’s and women’s teams both taking the court at the Hilliard Center. The packed crowd and spirited fans ensured Homecoming ended on a high note, celebrating Islander pride both on and off the court.

With another memorable Homecoming week in the books, Texas A&M Corpus Christi continues to demonstrate the strength and spirit of its growing Islander family.