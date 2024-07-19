Texas A&M Corpus Christi mourns the loss of Caleb Harris

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is mourning the loss of one of their own.

On July 17, the Corpus Christi Police Department announced that the human remains found in a wasterwater well on June 24 were identified as those of Caleb Harris, a Texas A&M -Corpus Christi student, who disappeared on March 4.

On Thursday morning, University President Dr. Kelly Miller sent a letter to students and staff notifying them of Harris' death and stating how he will be remembered as a "cherished son" and "beloved brother".

In her letter, Miller explained how the university was hoping for a different outcome, but it now mourns the loss of a kind friend and valued member of the Islander community.

She thanked members of the community for what they did to try to find Caleb.

"From joining search parties to sharing social media posts, the outpouring of support was truly remarkable. These actions exemplified the very best of our Islander spirit," Miller wrote.

Miller asked the Islander community to hold Caleb's family, friends, and classmates in prayer at this time. She also announced that the university offers several free services to those who are struggling with the news of Harris' death.

The university president ended her letter stating that the university will honor Harris' legacy at a remembrance ceremony this Fall.

