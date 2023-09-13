Texas A&M - Corpus Christi hosts annual State of the University address

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Texas A&M University – Corpus Christi (TAMUCC) held their annual State of the University to highlight the accomplishments and collaborations of the Island University over the past.

President and CEO of the University Dr. Kelly M. Miller spoke on the Islander impact made to students, community, economic growth and more.

“We’ll be highlighting things like our growth in enrollment, our record-breaking graduation over the last three years, our unprecedented athletic season last year with eight Southland championships,” Miller said. “We also hit some unprecedented numbers in research with $40 million in our research awards last year which is a new threshold of excellence for the university.”

Miller reminded the community to visit TAMUCC’s website for their many campus activities to better understand the number one college by the sea.