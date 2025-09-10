Texas A&M Corpus Christi celebrates record achievements at State of University luncheon

Texas A&M University Corpus Christi hosted its annual State of the University luncheon today, drawing about 600 people to the University Center for a celebration of the school's recent accomplishments.

Kelly Miller, CEO and president of A&M Corpus Christi, highlighted several major achievements from the past year during the event, which featured a festive atmosphere with marimba music.

The university reached significant enrollment milestones and celebrated its largest graduating class ever this past spring, Miller said.

"We continue to do incredible research, innovative research that supports our community, helps to raise the profile of our university and serves real, and really solves real world problems," Miller said.

The school's athletic programs have also seen remarkable success, winning 25 championships over the past four years.

Miller emphasized the university's growing presence in the research field as another key area of progress.

The university is currently working to join the Texas University Fund, a state endowment designed to support research initiatives at participating institutions.

