Texas 4-H students learn valuable lessons

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While most students are enjoying their summer away from school, a dedicated few spent a portion of this week in the classroom.

A group of almost 30 students ranging from 9th to 12th grade spent part of their week at Texas A&M University - Kingsville learning leadership and life skills.

They were taking part in a 3-day seminar for the Texas 4-H Livestock Ambassador Program. Students from all over the state traveled to Kingsville to take part in the class.

