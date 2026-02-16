Tesla sedan fire causes road closure on Ennis Joslin Road

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A single-vehicle crash involving a Tesla sedan resulted in a vehicle fire and road closure on Ennis Joslin Road near Alameda Street this morning, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department.

The electric vehicle caught fire after the driver lost control and crashed into a residential front yard. Fire crews responded to the scene immediately.

According to witness accounts, the Tesla sedan veered off the roadway and came to rest in a neighbor's front yard.

No injuries were reported in the incident, police confirmed. The crash prompted authorities to close Ennis Joslin Road in the area, causing traffic delays for morning commuters. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes and expect continued delays while emergency crews work to clear the scene.

Fire crews remained on scene to fully extinguish the vehicle fire and ensure the area was safe. The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Corpus Christi Police Department.



