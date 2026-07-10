Teriyaki Madness opens its first Corpus Christi location this Friday at Moore Plaza

Teriyaki Madness is bringing Seattle-style teriyaki cuisine to the Coastal Bend with the opening of its first Corpus Christi location this Friday at Moore Plaza Shopping Center on South Padre Island Drive.

The fast-casual chain specializes in cooked-to-order customizable bowls featuring a variety of proteins and fresh vegetables.

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To mark the opening, the restaurant is offering chicken teriyaki bowls for $6 on Friday and Saturday.

The new location will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Teriyaki Madness has been expanding its presence across Texas and other states, and the Corpus Christi restaurant marks the chain's debut in the Coastal Bend.

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