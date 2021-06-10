Ten pounds of 'fake weed' seized by Refugio county police

The Refugio County Sheriff's (RSCO) Department busted a man with ten pounds of "fake weed."

Wednesday night, RCSO Deputies arrested a man with approximately ten pounds of synthetic marijuana, after stopping him in his vehicle.

The man, whose name has not been released, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance 5-50 pounds and Possession of Marijuana (not synthetic and in addition) less than 2 ounces.

According to officials, synthetic cannabinoids, commonly referred to as synthetic marijuana, fake weed, Spice, or K2, are man-made chemicals used as an alternative to marijuana and can be toxic.

"These seemingly innocent little packages of 'fake weed' can cause serious side effects that are very different from those of marijuana," says a post from the sheriff's office.

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), people who have used synthetic cannabinoids and have been taken to emergency rooms have shown severe side effects such as rapid heart rate, vomiting, violent behavior, and suicidal thoughts.

The NIH also says that synthetic cannabinoids can be addictive and that regular users trying to quit may experience withdrawal symptoms such as headaches, anxiety. depression, and irritability.

An overdose on synthetic cannabinoids can result in toxic reactions, elevated blood pressure, reduced blood supply to the heart, kidney damage, seizures, and even death.

