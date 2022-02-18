Temporary Closure: portion of Park Road 22 to install new electrical lines

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is warning residents of a temporary road closure at Padre Island on Feb. 22.

The city said in a release that AEP Texas will be intermittingly closing Park Road 22 between Commodores Drive and Whitecap Boulevard to install and secure new electrical lines located above the roadway.

Starting at 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., the roadway will be closed in 15-minute increments while crews secure the new electrical lines to the poles. After the 15 minutes, they will re-open the road to allow traffic to flow for another 15 minutes. This process will be repeated until the project is complete.

Follow the message boards, signs and flaggers that will be in the area, or find an alternative route to avoid delays.