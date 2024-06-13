Watch Now
Tejano music legend Johnny Canales dies at the age of 77

Posted at 8:24 AM, Jun 13, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Johnny Canales, a pioneer of Tejano music, has died at the age of 77.

Just before 8 a.m., his wife Nora posted to the El Show de Johnny y Nora Canales Facebook page that he died. In the post, his wife said he was more than a beloved husband, father, TV host, musician, and entertainer — he was a beacon of joy for countless people.

Canales has been a household name for more than 4 decades after the 1983 debut of the Johnny Canales Show, which later became El Show de Johnny y Nora Canales.

"With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Johnny Canales.
He was more than just a beloved husband, father, TV host, musician, and entertainer; he was a beacon of hope and joy for countless people. His infectious charisma and dedication to promoting Latino music and culture left a large mark on the world. Johnny's spirit will continue to live on through the countless lives he touched and the legacy he built.
We thank you all for your kind words, love, and support during this difficult time. Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers. Remember him not with sadness, but with the joy and passion he always brought into our lives," stated Nora Canales in Facebook post.

