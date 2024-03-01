Teen who posed as a physician assistant back in Nueces County Jail

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx. — Zachry Brent Bailey, the teen who posed as a physician assistant and gained access to two local hospitals, is back in the Nueces County Jail on a motion to revoke his probation following new felony convictions in Oklahoma.

As 6 Investigates first reported, Bailey pleaded guilty to two felonies, acting as a physician assistant without a license and forgery, in December 2022.

He was sentenced to a deferred sentence of six years for each charge, meaning as long as he complies with the terms of probation he will not serve time in prison and would be eligible to have the charges expunged from his record.

The Case

In early 2022, Bailey purchased $41 worth of scrubs from a local store.

Dressed in these scrubs, he visited Corpus Christi Medical Center's Bay Area Hospital and asked for a badge. Documents and witness interviews said he claimed he was a traveling physician assistant.

That request came when the hospital's primary human resources staff were not in the office. The volunteer coordinator was manning the office and the desk that makes the badges.

During an interview with the Corpus Christi Police Department, this volunteer coordinator said she had reservations about making a badge for Bailey, but was told to make badges for staff as requested.

With this badge, he was able to access CCMC's Bay Area and Doctors Regional hospitals and several closed areas, including an emergency room, intensive care units, operating rooms, catheterization laboratories, and nursery units.

Bailey was arrested in June 2022, and after being released on bond, he was arrested again just a month later after 192 violations of a GPS tracking system.

From there, he was released on bond in October and in December, pleaded guilty to two third-degree felonies, including that of acting as a physician assistant without a license and forgery of documents.

Bailey requested his supervision be transferred to Oklahoma, but before that transfer was approved, he left Texas.

6 Investigates discovered Bailey was living in Oklahoma City in violation of his terms of community supervision.

New convictions in Oklahoma

Bailey's supervision was transferred to Oklahoma and he continued to rack up new felony convictions.

He has pleaded guilty to seven felony charges of obtaining property by trick or deception or false representation or pretense and one felony charge of larceny of merchandise from a retailer.

Bailey was sentenced to 48 years suspended and three years deferred in these cases.

While in an Oklahoma jail, he also pleaded guilty to a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a misdemeanor, for instructing his 16-year-old wife to steal from a Walmart to pay his bond.

In addition to these cases, he is charged with eight additional felonies and one misdemeanor in Oklahoma and Texas.

What now?

A motion to revoke Bailey's probation has been filed in 28th District Court and he was extradited to Nueces County this week on that warrant.

A violation report alleges he violated the terms of probation that prohibit him from committing any new offense in Texas or any other state.

That report lists 11 felony charges he has either pleaded guilty to or remains accused of in Oklahoma.

It states he failed to report these new arrests to his probation officer within 24 hours and that he has failed to install a court-ordered tracking application on his phone.

A court hearing has not yet been scheduled on this motion to revoke and he is being held without bond.