Teen killed in rollover crash on County Road 103 near Falfurrias

A 17-year-old Falfurrias driver was killed Sunday morning after his pickup truck rolled over multiple times and ejected him onto County Road 103.

Dylan Munoz was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on County Road 103, east of FM 754, at approximately 7:20 a.m. on May 10 when the vehicle left the roadway. Munoz overcorrected to return to the roadway, causing the Silverado to enter a side skid and roll over multiple times.

Munoz was ejected during the rollover. Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Judge Roland Garza pronounced him deceased at the scene.

Troopers from the Highway Patrol Office in Falfurrias continue to investigate the crash.

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