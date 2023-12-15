"Tea by the Sea Cafe" owner stresses importance of buying local

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — According to a Harvard Business Review reportthe gap between small and big businesses in the U.S. is growing. But not everyone is thrilled about it.

"If you're not helping the small businesses in your area, that is what's bringing in the big box stores, the corporations," Kimberly Pullen, owner of Tea by the Sea Cafe said.

But why does Pullen advocate for buying local?

“I know what I put in my food. I know I can read my labels. When you go to those places everything is mass-produced, everything is manufactured. You just don’t always know what you’re getting in your food, in your clothing," Pullen said.

She not only runs her cafe, she also works two other jobs to make ends meet. Because of that, Pullen can only open cafe 4 days a week.

"So one day I'll be we'll be open hopefully 7 days a week. But for right now, I need to do what I need to do to manage my finances and keep the cafe open," Pullen said.

But how do other Flour Bluff residents feel about more big business moving in?

District four Council Member Dan Suckley, who represents the Flour Bluff area, told KRIS 6 News reporter Tony Jaramillo over the phone that residents he speaks with are divided over that question.

