A group of Calallen and Robstown residents is celebrating a small victory in their fight to stop a green ammonia plant from being built in their neighborhood.

On Wednesday morning, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality Commissioners met in Austin to discuss several requests they've received from residents. The residents wanted to contest Nueces Green Ammonia LLC's application for an initial air quality permit. That permit would allow its parent company, Avina Clean Hydrogen, to construct a new green ammonia production plant on the southwest corner of FM 1889 and FM 46 north of Robstown.

TCEQ RULING IN: State approves contested hearings for Avina Ammonia Plant in Robstown

Residents believe the plant would release emissions of anhydrous ammonia, carbon monoxide, and hazardous air pollutants.

In the past few months, residents in Robstown and Northwest Corpus Christi have expressed concern about its potential impact.

Several of those residents appeared during Wednesday's meeting for the discussion on the plant which lasted about nine minutes.

TCEQ hearing on Robstown ammonia plant

The meeting began with State Senator Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa's staffer Suzanna Wilson, who read a letter on his behalf. It expressed his opposition to the ammonia plant.

He explained how ammonia could lead to irritation of eyes, skin, and throat, respiratory issues and, in severe cases could be life-threatening.

His letter again stated how residents were concerned about the plant's potential impact to air quality , overall health, and their quality of life.

Robstown, Calallen residents seek contested case hearing with TCEQ

Soon after, Chairwoman Brooke Palip announced the commissioner received more than 100 requests from Calallen and Robstown residents asking for a hearing.

At the conclusion of the presentation, Palip and other TCEQ Commissioners approved the requests from 16 residents to reconsider Avina's application for an air quality permit.

"I believe that they have shown, that they will be, they may be personally affected by this application in a manner that is not common to the general public," Palip said.

They now have to prepare a case to present to the State Office Of Administrative Hearings.

Neighborhood News Reporter, Stephanie Molina, reached out to those neighbors in Austin on how they feel about the commissioner's decision.

Myra Alaniz Residents of Robstown and Calallen in Austin for the September 10, 2025 Texas Commission on Environmental Quality commission meeting.

“Relieved because it's been a year and a half of fighting and not knowing how to navigate this path," Myra Alaniz, a member of Concerned Citizens Of Robstown And Calallen, said.

Alaniz explained that with the help of outside groups, they were able to get this far.

“And we beat the odds apparently, and we are happy about that,” Suzanne Gallagher, another member of Concerned Citizens Of Robstown & Calallen, said.

Residents who were at the meeting told KRIS 6 News that Avina was not present.

KRIS 6 News has reached out to Avina several times, but has yet to hear back.

