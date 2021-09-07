Watch
TAMUK reports 3.5% COVID-19 positivity rate among campus tests

Texas A & M-Kingsville
(TAMUK courtesy photo)
Posted at 12:03 PM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 13:04:35-04

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Texas A&M University Kingsville has released the campus-wide COVID-19 test numbers that have been recorded since the beginning of the school year.

According to the school's website, out of the nearly 5,500 PCR tests that have been conducted by the university this fall, 3.5% are reported active positives. This means there have been about 193 total positive tests since the beginning of the school year.

For the week of August 30 through September 5, the school reports 41 active student cases and four active staff cases.

Testing is available until the end of this week on campus. Students who have not yet tested are required to do so and can register here.

Those who do not participate in testing may face disciplinary actions according to the school.

