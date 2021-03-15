TAMUK among five schools receiving national grants

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Texas A&M-Kingsville is one of five schools to get a Scientific Leadership Award from the Department of Homeland Security.

WLBT-TV in Jackson, Miss., reports the schools - described as a Minority-Serving Institution - will receive more than $2.8 million collectively.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Directorate made the announcement recently.

The other schools receiving the award include Jackson State University, University of the District of Columbia, Tennessee State University and the University of Texas - Rio Grande Valley.