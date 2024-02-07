TAMUCC releases new mental health support app free for students

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dr. Theresa Sharpe is the Director of the University Counseling Center TAMU-CC. She said the Texas A&M University system, "recognizes that mental health is a very real concern for our students," said Sharpe.

According to this report from the Health Minds Study, nearly 50% of college students across 133 campuses reported symptoms of depression. Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi is no exception.

Dr. Sharpe says there are many factors why students could have depression such as juggling multiple roles and other external pressures. KRIS 6 asked how much she thinks social media use can also impact these numbers.

KRIS 6 NEWS

"As much as some of these online resources and social media can connect people, they can also lead to social comparison. People feeling kind of more isolated," said Sharpe.

Telus works by texting or talking to licensed professionals through the app and is completely free for students. Sharpe hopes students can take advantage of it to avoid other issues when dealing with depression and anxiety.

"When students are experiencing mental health concerns this can affect their academic performance, their academic success, and even their ability to stay in school," said Sharpe.

KRIS 6 also spoke to a student who gave her thoughts on the concept of the new app.

KRIS 6 NEWS Michaela Cooper and Maria Tovar

"I believe that’s very beneficial because not a lot of people have access to a counselor. Some people may have parental problems. So to be able to be on campus and have that kind of access is very good for us students," said Cooper.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.