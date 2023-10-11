TAMUCC professor bringing inspiration to women in computer science

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For decades, data shows there has been a lack of diversity in the computer programming industry, specifically for women.

According to a global software developer survey in 2022, the vast majority of computer software professionals are male. There's only 5% of women in the industry. But Dr. Mamta Yadav, an associate professor at Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi is one variable that's bringing a new framework to the business.

Yadav has been teaching at the university since 2017, but began studying the compilations of computers in the 90's.

“We know that usually, we call it a male dominating field and that makes me challenged," Yadav said. "I love to take challenges. So I said okay, if it’s a male dominated field, then why not do that.”

As a woman in computer science, she emphasized the importance of not giving up, even when it's difficult. She said she feel grateful to know that she is showing other young women what representation looks like in a field that can be intimidating.

“I feel so grateful to the gods because they are giving me that power to inspire the girls. Some of them email me or connect on LinkedIn and I see them grow. Some of the girls come to me and say, 'I thought about getting out of this major, it's so hard, but you helped me think differently and now I'm going to be the first computer science graduate in my family," Yadav said.

Graduate student Mariah Roberts is an aspiring coder and software developer. Dedicated to assist others in learning the intricate details of computer science, she's also the president of the Islander Women in Computer Science organization.

Roberts said she hopes to reshape how women are viewed in the field.

“The misconceptions of women in computer science is ‘oh they’re just a diversity hire’, which is not true," Roberts said. "There are women who know so many things. They have a lot of qualifications and experience and they want to be seen just like how the guys are seen.”

Mariah said she hopes to inspire other women to get into the field just like other women before her have done, including Dr. Yadav. Roberts encourages other women to stick to their dreams and change the world, one operating system at a time.

“Any girl who’s wanting to get into computer science, I'd say, go for it," Roberts said. "It’s totally worth it. And if somebody tells you to go into something else, don’t listen to it. As long as you have the drive, you can do anything pretty much.”

