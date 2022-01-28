TAMU-K program offers free tuition for eligible students

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Texas A&M - Kingsville is offering a new program that will help pay for tuition and fees for eligible students.

The program, Javelina Promise, will cover tuition and mandatory fees for eligible students after their federal and state aid has been applied. Any remaining tuition and mandatory fees not covered by the Pell Grant, TEXAS Grant, scholarships, and other gift aid will be covered by the program.

“It’s a very special announcement for us because just the name of the program. It is Javelina Promise. We’ve been here almost a hundred years as one of the oldest higher-ed institutions of South Texas. Our promise to our region is we’re going to provide a world-class education for our students and we want to remove the financial barriers for those students as well,” said Dr. Rito Silva in a release, vice president of Enrollment Services and Student Affairs.

TAMU-K says there is no application for Javelina Promise. Students who qualify for the program must:

• Be a Texas resident

• Have family income of $65,000 or less

• Submit a FAFSA/TASFA

• Demonstrate a financial need according to FAFSA/TASFA

• Enroll full-time for at least 12 credit hours per semester (Fall/Spring only)

• Be admitted to a degree-seeking program and working on first bachelor’s degree

For a full list of details on the program and its qualifications, you can visit their website.