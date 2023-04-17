TAMU-CC, VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health to host veterans-focused health fair

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System is partnering with Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi to give back to veterans in the form of a holistic health fair.

The fair will take place on Monday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the lonestar ballroom in the TAMU-CC university center.

This event will be free and open to the public and staff will be offering information and resources about complementary and alternative practices for veterans.

