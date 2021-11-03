TAMU-CC updates community on school happenings at State of the University Luncheon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi held its annual State of the University Luncheon on Wednesday.

The annual event is an opportunity to invite members of the community to the campus to see what's happening. Those who attended Wednesday's luncheon heard about advances being made in the areas of research and the university's drone program.

The audience also heard about national and international recognition that A&M-Corpus Christi has received in the past year.

Kelly Miller, president of Texas A&M University Corpus Christi says, "we are an incredible point of pride for this community and I want to make sure that people know that and that they know that this is their university. Whether your a student here or not and they come out to campus and engage in one of the many, many things that are happening here daily."

This year's State of the University luncheon was a sold out event.

Last year's event had to be canceled because of the pandemic.

