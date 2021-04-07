TAMU-CC partners with Premont ISD to open up education opportunities to students

PREMONT, Texas — Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and the Premont Independent School District have entered into a partnership that will open up education and career opportunities for students.

A ceremonial signing at the university kicked off a new, dual credit program between the two institutions. The program will allow Premont students to attend the A&M-Corpus Christi campus and earn credits toward a degree.

"I heard they have a very good nursing program so I wanted to, of course I want to graduate and be in the medical field so that would just be a bonus for me coming to school here with their good program," said Makayla Rodriguez, Premont Collegiate High School junior.

Premont expects 75 of its students will take part in the Islander Academy Program in the fall. The students will be taken to TAMUCC from Premont and then back. The bus they will ride has wi-fi capabilities so students can work on assignments or study during the bus trip.

One hundred percent of all Premont high students are already enrolled in a university or college.