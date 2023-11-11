TAMU-CC mental health reminder with finals approaching

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to understood.org , one in five students in the country suffers from a learning difference. Stress from finals can amplify anxiety.

Texas A&M Corpus Christi wants students to know there's help available.

Dr. Chris Leeth is an Assistant Professor for TAMU-CC. He said he monitors to see if he notices students who could use help.

"If we see students struggling there is a process to help get them set up with resources. And it can be really informal such as asking a student, 'Are you having a hard time? How are you doing? Are you taking care of yourself?' We can make referrals to the counseling center. Or the health center," said Leeth.

Dr. Leeth says understands there is a stigma attached to mental health but wants students to know it's nothing to be ashamed of.

"Normalize mental health care to be similar to regular healthcare. So if you have the flu there's no shame in saying I need help. Mental healthcare should viewed the same. So a lot of encouraging and promoting of that is being a part of holistic wellness," said Leeth.

The university counseling center offers counseling and free and anonymous mental health screenings online for anxiety, depression, PTSD, and more, all in an effort to let students know, they are not alone.

"They actually have it [signage] in the bathroom like in the stall. They have stuff like, "if you're going through stuff there's someone you can reach out to." There's always people you can talk to. You never just want to keep it in, keep it to yourself. You can always talk to somebody," said TAMUCC student, Xavier Glenn.

Dr. Leeth said students at any university can also check their respective school's website for resources available to them.

