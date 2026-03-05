TAMU-CC graduate stuck in Dubai as Middle East conflict disrupts travel

ROCKPORT, Texas — What began as a celebratory graduation trip around the world for a Rockport native has turned into an uncertain wait in Dubai after escalating conflict in the Middle East grounded flights and left thousands of travelers stranded.

Mari Tucker, who grew up in Rockport and recently earned her MBA from Texas A&M University–Corpus Christi, had been traveling internationally with a friend while working remotely.

“We figured this would be a good opportunity to experience different cultures and travel the world while getting our work done,” Tucker said.

Rockport Woman Stuck in Dubai as Middle East Conflict Disrupts Travel

The pair began their trip in Australia on Feb. 6 before traveling to Singapore and arriving in Dubai on Feb. 27. The next day, regional tensions escalated after the United States and Israel bombed targets in Iran, prompting retaliatory attacks and widespread airspace closures across parts of the Middle East.

Tucker said the first indication something was wrong came while she and her friend were relaxing at a popular beach club on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah.

“We were actually on the beach and we heard two pretty loud boom sounds,” she said. “At the time we didn’t realize those were explosions.”

She said at first many people nearby assumed the sounds were related to construction in the rapidly developing waterfront area.

But hours later, the situation became clearer.

“Around 4:45 p.m. on the beach, five missiles were intercepted right above us,” Tucker said. “That was when things really started to feel scary and people on the beach were starting to freak out a little bit.”

The beach was crowded at the time, she said, and people began looking skyward as smoke appeared overhead.

Tucker and her friend decided to leave the area and return to their Airbnb apartment to monitor the situation. About an hour later, she said, a drone struck a nearby hotel.

“The Fairmont [Hotel] got hit by a drone… about 100 feet from where we were sitting on the beach,” Tucker said. “We felt very thankful that we were able to make it out of the Palm an hour before that.”

Back at their apartment near the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, the pair began sheltering indoors as the situation escalated.

“We decided to stay in the apartment,” Tucker said. “Get some food and water and just stay indoors.”

Later that night, emergency alerts warned residents to take cover from potential missile strikes. Because their high-rise apartment is surrounded by glass windows, they improvised a safer sleeping area.

Mari Tucker Screenshot

“At that point we decided to build a little shelter in our bathroom… and sleep on the bathroom floor,” she explained.

Throughout the night, Tucker said they could hear explosions in the distance as air defense systems intercepted incoming missiles.

Since the attacks, Tucker said daily life in Dubai has taken on an unusual rhythm.

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates have urged residents to continue normal activities while remaining cautious.

Meanwhile, the U.S. government has urged Americans in the region to leave if possible.

“It’s been a weird mix,” Tucker said. “We’ve seen a good amount of tourists kind of go back to normal life. We’ve seen a lot of people walking around the Burj Khalifa, but I do think a lot of locals have remained sheltering.”

Despite the tension, Tucker said she still feels relatively safe in Dubai compared with other parts of the region.

“Out of everywhere in the Middle East, the UAE’s missile defense system has proven to be quite great,” she said.

Still, the uncertainty of when she will be able to leave has become the biggest concern.

Tucker had planned to fly to Paris before continuing through Europe and eventually returning to the United States from Dublin on March 19. Her flight out of Dubai was canceled as airlines suspended or rerouted service.

With airlines overwhelmed and airspace restrictions still in place, contacting carriers has been difficult.

“Their phone lines are very busy right now… and their social media accounts aren’t accepting messages,” Tucker said.

Thousands of travelers from multiple countries are now trying to find ways out of the region too.

“The biggest thing has been how and when people are going to be able to get out of the Middle East and safely return to their home countries,” Tucker said.

Texas officials are also urging Texans overseas to monitor security updates as the conflict continues.

In a statement Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott said the state is working with federal partners to ensure Texans have access to safety information and emergency resources as military action unfolds in the Middle East.

“The safety and well-being of Texans are paramount,” Abbott said. “Now more than ever, Texans must remain vigilant and follow the guidance of U.S. officials as military action continues overseas.”

The governor encouraged Texans abroad to monitor travel advisories from the U.S. Department of State, register with the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program for emergency alerts and maintain regular contact with family members. Officials also advised Americans to follow instructions from local authorities and shelter in place if directed.

For now, Tucker and her friend are staying indoors near their apartment and making trips into the connected Dubai Mall for food and supplies while monitoring flight updates.

“We’re indefinitely remaining in the UAE during these crazy times,” Tucker said. “Hopefully I can potentially make it to Europe. If not, I would take a flight back to Texas.”

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!