CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nearly 14 million people misused prescription drugs last year, and many of those pills came from home medicine cabinets, according to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics.

Take back day: Drop off old pills, protect the Coastal Bend

Local health leaders are encouraging residents to take 10 minutes this weekend to clean out their leftover prescriptions during a community take back event.

"It is extremely alarming at the rate at which fentanyl has become such a huge issue for our community," said Joshua De Leon, who works with Project H.O.P.E., a program with the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation designed to help prevent substance abuse.

De Leon coordinates Kleberg County's Take Back Day and says that event, along with the one in Corpus Christi, helps address the growing problem.

The National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics estimates 86% of pill abusers say they get pills from friends, family or a healthcare provider.

"They are prescribed for you and only for you. Keep in mind your doctor takes into account your height, your weight when they do prescribe these medications for you," De Leon said.

Just one drop off event can cut off some access to pill abusers.

"This event was created to address the opioid epidemic and hopefully create a way to properly dispose of them," he said.

The Corpus Christi/Nueces County 'Pill Take Back Day' is scheduled Saturday, October 26th at the Health Department on Horne Road. The event starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m.

The Kingsville event will also be on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Kingsville Housing Authority located at 1000 W Corral Ave.

Organizers will collect unused or expired pills, but will not accept needles or liquids.

Something as small as dropping off a bottle of pills can help protect kids, prevent addiction and keep the community safe.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!