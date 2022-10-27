Take a look at some of our favorite neighborhood Halloween decorations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many citizens across the Coastal Bend are in the Halloween spirit and have transformed their yards into ghoulish scenes ahead of the holiday.

Some of this year's best displays are located in Corpus Christi, Kingsville, Portland, and Ingleside.

Tombs of terror in Ingleside, shaky skeletons in Portland, towering villains in Corpus Christi, and possessed phantoms in Portland are a few of the spooky things you will see.

Larry Berger says it takes three to four weeks to set everything up, and his family has made it an annual tradition for the community to enjoy.

"On Tuesday evening, I walked out of my house, and there were 15 people in front of my house, walking and checking it all out. It was very awesome," said Larry Berger, Meadowbrook Drive homeowner.

Check out the list and map of homes with Halloween displays in our area: