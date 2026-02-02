Taft ISD opens new Baseball and Softball fields

TAFT, TX — Taft ISD held a ceremony opening their new Baseball and Softball fields on Friday, January 30.

The fields are fully turf and feature new dugouts, bleachers, and an LED scoreboard.

"You know this program started when I was in high school actually here in town,you know, so it's exciting and neat to see where it's come and where and how it looks, you know. And again this is, this is just a great day for the community, a great day for our school district, a great day for all the softball alum,the all, all the old lady greyhounds that,that played here and, and kind of started this program and the old coaches and stuff like that. So it's kind of a great day for everybody," Taft athletic director Joe Riojas said.

Riojas continued by telling KRIS 6 that this was long overdue.

First pitch for the Taft baseball season will be February 17 against Incarnate Word Academy, and for Softball it'll be on February 12 with the Lady Greayhound Tournament.