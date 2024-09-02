Taft City Secretary indicted on 4 counts of tampering government records, with intent to defraud

TAFT, Tx — Taft's city secretary, Andrea Gomez, has been indicted by the San Patricio County District Attorney on four counts of tampering with government records with intent to defraud.

As 6 Investigates reported in May, Taft police chief John Landreth exposed fraudulent overtime being paid to city employees.

Landreth first alerted city leaders...then KRIS 6. Our investigation found that Gomez was paid 522 hours of overtime from September to February, logging 20-90 hours of overtime every two weeks.

However, her social media posts show she was at sporting events when she said she was working. If found guilty, Gomez could face up to two years in prison for each of the four counts.

Andrea Gomez has submitted her resignation; her last day is Thursday.

