Taft City Council issues statement following City Secretary's indictment

TAFT, Tx — The City of Taft has issued a statement following the indictment and pending resignation of City Secretary Andrea Gomez.

Gomez wasindicted by the San Patricio County District Attorney on four counts of tampering with government records with intent to defraud.

KRIS 6 reached out to City Manager Ryan Smith, who issued the following statement:

"The City acknowledges the recent resignation of our City Secretary and is committed to moving forward and continuing to enhance operations within the city. The City Council will formally consider the resignation during tonight’s council meeting, in accordance with our established procedures.





Our focus remains on improving the efficiency, transparency, and effectiveness of city operations. We are dedicated to serving our community and will continue to prioritize initiatives that strengthen the administration and delivery of city services.







Regarding the third-party investigation, an independent review was conducted. However, as the findings are part of an ongoing internal investigation, we are unable to release further details at this time. We ask for the community’s understanding as we navigate this complex situation, and we remain focused on maintaining transparency and integrity throughout this process." Taft City Manager Ryan Smith

Adam Beam Taft City Secretary Andrea Gomez has been indicted on four counts by the San Patricio County District Attorney.

The third-party investigation referenced above was conducted into the excessive overtime accumulated by Andrea Gomez. However, it hit a roadblock when the City Council alleged that the third-party investigator overcharged the city. During the Taft City Council meeting on August 20, the council revealed that the contract with the investigation team had a price cap of $10,000. The team allegedly exceeded that amount by around $6,000, and the council stated they would not pay the excess. KRIS 6 requested the contract in question but has not yet received it.

As previously reported in May by 6 Investigates, Police Chief John Landreth alerted city officials to fraudulent overtime being paid to city employees. After Landreth was placed on unpaid suspension, he contacted KRIS 6, leading to further investigation. The 6 Investigates team found that Gomez had been paid for 522 hours of overtime from September to February. Some of those hours were spent at local sporting events, as confirmed by Facebook posts.

When KRIS 6 spoke with Taft residents on Tuesday, none wished to go on the record for fear of retaliation from the city. However, at least one resident said they felt "betrayed" by the ordeal.

KRIS 6 obtained a copy of Gomez's resignation letter, which was emailed to the Taft City Council. In the letter, Gomez cited a personal vendetta against her by Landreth and Taft Mayor Leonard Vasquez. She also mentioned a "hostile environment" as a factor in her departure but stated she was "satisfied" with the position and would help ensure a smooth transition moving forward.

The Taft City Council will discuss and take action on Gomez's resignation during Tuesday's regular meeting.

