Sweet donation for Ronald McDonald House charity.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Shamrock Shake from McDonald's is a always a sweet treat.

But now, they are responsible for a sweet donation to the Ronald McDonald House here in Corpus Christi.

On Monday, the charity was presented with a check for over $8,000.

The money comes courtesy of McDonald's stores in Corpus Christi and the Rio Grande Valley.

Those stores donated 10 percent from every Shamrock Shake sold to the Ronald McDonald House.

The Ronald McDonald House here in Corpus Christi provides a place for families to stay when they have a child at Driscoll Children's Hospital.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.