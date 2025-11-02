Teen shot, killed in Kingsville; suspect turns himself in

KINGSVILLE, TX — Kingsville police are not saying what may have led to the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old girl last week.

Just after 10:30 p.m. Friday night, police responded to a call for a shooting at a home on the 300 block of West Kenedy Avenue. That's where they found Katelynn Villarreal dead from a gunshot to the head.

According to police, the suspect, 18-year-old Larry Anthony Rodriguez, pulled a gun from a backpack and shot Villarreal. He then fled on foot.

I spoke with a friend of the victim who described her as a caring person.

"If you showed any sign of slightly being off, she was like 'oh are you okay? Are you okay?' It was an immediate she had to check on you. She was there for everybody," Ozias Miller said.

Kingsville police say Larry Anthony Rodriguez turned himself in on Saturday. He's charged with first-degree murder.

Rodriguez is in the Kleberg County Jail. His bond is set at $800,000.